Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It …
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will …
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. …
This evening in Park Hills: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperatur…