Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

