Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.