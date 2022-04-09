Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
