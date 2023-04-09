Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
