Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105. A 74-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.