Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV in…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Wind…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Pa…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperature…