The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day t…