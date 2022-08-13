Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

