Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.