Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.