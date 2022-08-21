Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
