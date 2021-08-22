Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.