Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.