The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for h…