The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot d…