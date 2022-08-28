Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.