Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

