The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degre…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park H…