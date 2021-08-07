The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV in…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'l…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 65F. Wind…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot da…