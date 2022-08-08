The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…