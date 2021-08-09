Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.