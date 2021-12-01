 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News