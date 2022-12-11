Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.