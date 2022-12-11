Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
