Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.