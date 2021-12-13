Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.