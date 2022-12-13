 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News