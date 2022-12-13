Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.