Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

