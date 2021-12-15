Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.