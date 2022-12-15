Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
