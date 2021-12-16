Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills a…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degree…