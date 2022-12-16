It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents shou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Par…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicte…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10…