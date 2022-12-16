Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.