Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
