Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents shou…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Par…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicte…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…