Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.