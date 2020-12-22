Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. …
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We will see a m…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of prec…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…