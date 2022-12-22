It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
