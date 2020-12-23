Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.