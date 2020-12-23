 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

