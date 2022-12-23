It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degr…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light an…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should …
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Park Hills people should be prepared for tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…