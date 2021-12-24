Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.