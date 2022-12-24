It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degr…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light an…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Thursday, with temperatures i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should …
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.