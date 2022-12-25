Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
