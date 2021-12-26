 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 11:55 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

