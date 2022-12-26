Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.