Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.