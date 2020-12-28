 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News