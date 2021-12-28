Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees …
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills tem…