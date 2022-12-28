Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect cle…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecas…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting …
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. P…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low near -5F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might b…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.