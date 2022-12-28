 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News