The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Park Hills could see periods of brisk wind…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scatter…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's hi…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Perio…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.