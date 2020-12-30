Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.73. We'll see a low tem…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of su…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.38. Today's forec…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?