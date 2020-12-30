 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News