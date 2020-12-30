Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.