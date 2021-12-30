Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:09 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
